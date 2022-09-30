Monthly Tasks Tracker Board Template

Stay on top of all your monthly tasks. Free board view template.

Planning ahead lets you identify potential problems and come up with solutions in advance. This reduces the chances of things going wrong in the near future.

Give your team an overview of all tasks and projects with a monthly tasks tracker board. This simple document will help you get your team on the same page and put monthly deliverables in view.

It’ll also make it easier to delegate work and track progress in one place. Plan ahead and get things done, together.

What Is a Monthly Tasks Tracker Board?

A monthly tasks tracker board is a Kanban template that shows a list of activities for each month. This simple tool will help you organize your calendar, track your team’s progress, share project files, manage tasks, and identify areas that need attention.

This free template has all the months of the year laid out for you. Invite your team members and start listing down your tasks collaboratively today!

Who Is This Monthly Tasks Tracker Template for?

A monthly tasks tracker is used to benefit a wide range of individuals, including but not limited to:

Students: By using a monthly tasks tracker, students are able to stay organized and on top of their assignments, quizzes, and exams. Professionals: Many professionals use a monthly tasks tracker to keep track of a variety of tasks and deadlines such as meetings, projects, and reports, thus allowing them to stay organized and on schedule. Entrepreneurs: Entrepreneurs who use a monthly tasks tracker are able to prioritize and stay on track with multiple projects and deadlines. Stay-at-home parents: Stay-at-home parents use a monthly tasks tracker to stay organized and on top of everything from taking care of the kids to running errands. Seniors: Seniors use a monthly tasks tracker to stay organized and on top of their responsibilities such as medical appointments and medications.

Ultimately, anyone who wants to stay organized and on top of their tasks can benefit from using a monthly tasks tracker.

How To Get Started With This Monthly Tasks Tracker Template?

Our template will let you plan each month with your team and make the best use of time and resources. Here are a few tweaks you can implement to make it even better:

Set priorities: Add #tags and due dates to keep all tasks and sub-tasks in focus. You can easily drag and drop tasks to reorder your to-do lists.

Delegate tasks: Use @mention to quickly assign tasks to other team members. Track team progress and identify bottlenecks in the My Tasks master agenda.

Build momentum: The progress bar will show you how much you’ve accomplished. Tick completed tasks to move closer to your objective, one check at a time.

(optional) Cross-link your monthly tracker with the weekly tasks template to get a high-level overview of your tasks and responsibilities.

How to Use this Monthly Tasks Tracker Board Template in Taskade