Introducing Taskade AI, the first collaborative AI writer. Live demo | Learn more
It's easy to sometimes feel overwhelmed and not sure what to do first after a team meeting. This action items tracker template can help you and your team focus on what's next. Follow up on your meetings with a set of clear action items.
Meetings can bog your team down, especially when you run them across several time zones. Luckily, you can get out of this funk by documenting all action items and next steps discussed during a meeting. Thus action items tracker will help you do just that.
A meeting action items tracker template is a document that lists all the points discussed during a meeting, who is responsible for each point, and whether or not it’s been completed.
This provides clarity for everyone involved in the meeting.
You can use this as an agenda before going into a meeting so you have an idea of what will be discussed.
You can also use it to take notes during the meeting and mark what items have been completed. Finally, you can go through the document afterward to make sure everything has been completed.
Using a tracker to manage action items makes it much easier to see who is responsible for each item and whether those items have been completed. This template gives you a reliable point of reference that’ll help you summarize long and complex meetings.
Use this template to keep all meeting attendees in the loop and give them a high-level overview of the tasks they need to complete. This template will also help you take and organize meeting notes and monitor which tasks have been completed according to schedule.
Simply note down action items from the meeting and move them right into your team task list template to get the ball rolling!
A meeting action items tracker template is important because it helps individuals and teams to:
If there are conversations that still need to happen, this free template will help keep you and your team on the same page.
To use a meeting action items tracker template, start by adding all of the points that were discussed during the meeting. It’s helpful if each person is added as they speak so their input can be tracked throughout the document.
If one person is responsible for multiple points, you can add the tasks under that same heading. For example, if one task required multiple steps to be completed, you can list each individual step under the original point.
When you’re finished with the meeting, go through and mark whether each item was completed or not. Make note of what’s still needed to be done. Afterward, you can follow up with the appropriate people to see where they’re at with their tasks.
Your meeting action items tracker should include the following:
You can also add additional details in this document, such as key milestones or due dates.