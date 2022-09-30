Meetings can bog your team down, especially when you run them across several time zones. Luckily, you can get out of this funk by documenting all action items and next steps discussed during a meeting. Thus action items tracker will help you do just that.

What Is a Meeting Action Items Tracker Template?

A meeting action items tracker template is a document that lists all the points discussed during a meeting, who is responsible for each point, and whether or not it’s been completed.

This provides clarity for everyone involved in the meeting.

You can use this as an agenda before going into a meeting so you have an idea of what will be discussed.

You can also use it to take notes during the meeting and mark what items have been completed. Finally, you can go through the document afterward to make sure everything has been completed.

Why Should You Keep Action Items From Meetings in a Tracker?

Using a tracker to manage action items makes it much easier to see who is responsible for each item and whether those items have been completed. This template gives you a reliable point of reference that’ll help you summarize long and complex meetings.

Use this template to keep all meeting attendees in the loop and give them a high-level overview of the tasks they need to complete. This template will also help you take and organize meeting notes and monitor which tasks have been completed according to schedule.

Simply note down action items from the meeting and move them right into your team task list template to get the ball rolling!

Why Is a Meeting Action Items Tracker Template Important?

A meeting action items tracker template is important because it helps individuals and teams to:

Keep track of tasks and assignments: A meeting action items tracker template allows individuals and teams to keep track of the tasks and assignments that were discussed and assigned during a meeting, and to ensure that they are completed in a timely manner. Assign ownership: The template allows individuals to assign ownership of specific tasks and assignments so that everyone knows who is responsible for completing them. Improve communication: A meeting action items tracker template can help to improve communication and collaboration within a team, as it allows individuals to see what tasks and assignments are assigned to others and to check on their progress. Enhance accountability: A meeting action items tracker template can enhance accountability and ensure that everyone is held responsible for the tasks and assignments they were assigned. Increase productivity: By keeping track of tasks and assignments and ensuring that they are completed on time, a meeting action items tracker template can help to increase productivity and achieve better results. Facilitate follow-up: A meeting action items tracker template can facilitate follow-up and allow team members to review and discuss the progress of the tasks and assignments assigned in previous meetings.

If there are conversations that still need to happen, this free template will help keep you and your team on the same page.

How to Use a Meeting Action Items Tracker Template?

To use a meeting action items tracker template, start by adding all of the points that were discussed during the meeting. It’s helpful if each person is added as they speak so their input can be tracked throughout the document.

If one person is responsible for multiple points, you can add the tasks under that same heading. For example, if one task required multiple steps to be completed, you can list each individual step under the original point.

When you’re finished with the meeting, go through and mark whether each item was completed or not. Make note of what’s still needed to be done. Afterward, you can follow up with the appropriate people to see where they’re at with their tasks.

What Should Be Included in a Meeting Action Items Tracker?

Your meeting action items tracker should include the following:

Time and date of the meeting List of people attending (optional) The agenda for the meeting Points discussed during the meeting, who is responsible for each point, whether or not it’s been completed What’s still needed to be done after the meeting

You can also add additional details in this document, such as key milestones or due dates.

How To Use This Action Items from Meetings Template in Taskade