When you’re bombarded with urgent tasks, it can be tricky to decide what to tackle first. Use this priority list template to manage your time and energy effectively.

What Is a Priority List Template?

A priority list template is a list of daily tasks categorized by their urgency. This free template will help you assign a priority—low, medium, or high—to all tasks you need to accomplish in a given day. Every task on the list provides additional context that gives you a bird’s-eye view of your workload.

Who Is This Priority List Template for?

A priority list template can be beneficial for anyone who needs to organize and prioritize tasks or projects. This could include individuals, teams, and organizations in a variety of industries, such as:

Business professionals: Sales representatives, managers, and executives can use a priority list template to prioritize and manage customer accounts, projects, and deadlines.

Project managers: A priority list template can help project managers organize and prioritize tasks for team members and ensure that deadlines are met.

Entrepreneurs: Starting a new business or launching a new product can be overwhelming, a priority list template can help entrepreneurs focus on the most important tasks and stay on track.

Students: A priority list template can help students stay organized and prioritize assignments, projects, and exams.

Busy parents: A priority list template can help busy parents keep track of appointments, errands, and other tasks while balancing the demands of parenting and work.

What Are Some Resources for Managing Your Tasks?

There are countless tools and strategies for prioritizing tasks. But where and with which methodology should you start? Well, as with anything productivity-related, there’s no one-size-fits-all solution. So let’s look at some of the most popular approaches to task management and prioritization:

The Eisenhower Matrix: The Eisenhower matrix is a prioritization framework that originated from a quote by Dwight D. Eisenhower: “I have two kinds of problems, the urgent and the important. The urgent are not important, and the important are never urgent.” The Eisenhower matrix is square divided into four quadrants designed to help categorize a task based on how urgent and/or important it is.

Getting Things Done (GTD): GTD is a personal productivity system that was created by David Allen in the early 2000s. Allen’s method is designed to help you transfer ideas, thoughts, tasks, and other things that usually occupy your mind into an external medium for processing. While more complicated than other similar methods, GTD remains one of the most popular productivity and task management tools.

Eat the Frog: This peculiar productivity method was first introduced in Eat That Frog!: 21 Great Ways to Stop Procrastinating and Get More Done in Less Time by self-development expert Brian Tracy. In a nutshell, the “frog” is the most important or most difficult task you need to deal with each day. The goal is to identify that task and complete it early into the day before you approach less demanding to-dos.

How to Use This Priority List Template?

This priority list template is a flexible and customizable tool you can use for all kinds of items. Here are a few tips & tricks that will make it even better:

Add due dates : A task without a deadline is just another meaningless entry on your to-do list. Add due dates to your template to make sure you get stuff done on time. You can track every due date/time in a shared calendar.

Assign a task to your teammate : You can’t do everything on your own. Use the template to set the stage and delegate priority tasks to your team. Share the template with your team and assign tasks with a click of a button.

Upload files and images : Your task lists don’t have to be boring. Add context by uploading images, GIFs, documents, and videos directly to the template page. You can even drag & drop items to speed up the process.

Check off a completed task : There’s nothing like crossing another task off a to-do list. Celebrate milestones and build momentum, one check at a time.

