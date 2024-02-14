Browse Topics
Definition: Sprint Planning is a recurring event in the Scrum methodology where the team aligns on the objectives and scope of work for the upcoming Sprint.
Sprint Planning marks the beginning of a Sprint cycle and is critical in setting the direction and pace of work. It’s a collaborative effort that involves the product owner, Scrum Master, and development team. This planning phase ensures that the team is focused, understands the goals, and is prepared to execute the tasks to achieve the Sprint Goal.
Sprint Planning is a meeting that precedes each Sprint where the team decides on the work to tackle from the product backlog. This meeting’s outcomes include the Sprint Goal, the selection of backlog items for the Sprint, and a clear plan for delivering the increment.
During Sprint Planning, the team also estimates the effort required and ensures that everyone has a shared understanding of the tasks and expectations. Proper Sprint Planning is essential for guiding the team and maintaining alignment with the project’s strategic objectives.
Sprint Planning should occur at the beginning of every Sprint cycle and is typically scheduled immediately following the conclusion of the previous Sprint’s Review and Retrospective meetings.
It is important to have Sprint Planning at a consistent time and day that works for all team members to ensure full participation.
The duration of the meeting is often proportional to the Sprint’s length; for a two-week Sprint, for example, Sprint Planning might last up to four hours.
The key participants in Sprint Planning are the product owner, the Scrum Master, and the development team.
The product owner presents the prioritized product backlog items, providing clarity and answering questions. The Scrum Master facilitates the process, ensuring that the event stays on track and is effective.
The development team discusses the work and complexity, makes commitments, and crafts a plan for the Sprint’s execution. It’s essential that all members are present to contribute their expertise and insights.
Typically, Sprint Planning is timeboxed to a maximum of eight hours for a one-month Sprint, with shorter Sprints requiring proportionally shorter meetings (e.g., two to four hours for a two-week Sprint).
If there’s a disagreement, the Scrum Master should facilitate a discussion to reach a consensus. It’s important that everyone understands the Sprint Goal and the reasoning behind work item priorities.
The Sprint Goal should remain fixed and serve as the guiding light for the Sprint. If drastic changes are required, it may necessitate the termination of the Sprint and the planning of a new one.
Generally, new work is added to the Product Backlog and considered for future Sprints. However, if it’s critical, the team may need to negotiate what items may be removed or shifted to accommodate it without compromising the Sprint Goal.
Tasks should be broken down enough that they can be reasonably estimated and tracked but not so granular that planning becomes overly time-consuming. It’s a balance of providing clarity without getting lost in minute details.