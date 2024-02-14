Browse Topics
Definition: Sprint Review is a meeting held at the end of a Sprint in Scrum to inspect the increment and adapt the Product Backlog if needed.
The Sprint Review is a crucial aspect of the Scrum framework, aimed at reviewing what was accomplished during the Sprint and determining future adjustments. It’s an opportunity for the Scrum team to demonstrate what they have built and for stakeholders to provide feedback.
The Sprint Review and Sprint Retrospective are distinct yet complementary meetings in the Scrum process. The Sprint Review focuses on the product and the work done during the Sprint, involving stakeholders and team members to discuss progress and feedback.
The Sprint Retrospective, on the other hand, is a team-only meeting that focuses on evaluating the team’s processes and performance during the Sprint and identifying areas for improvement.
The main purpose of a Sprint Review is to inspect the completed work of the current Sprint, gather feedback, and adapt the Product Backlog for future Sprints.
A Sprint Review should be attended by the Scrum team, the Product Owner, stakeholders, and sometimes customers, to review the work done and provide feedback.