Definition: Scrum Values are core principles that guide the attitudes and behaviors of individuals and teams adopting Scrum, a framework for agile project management. These values include Commitment, Courage, Focus, Openness, and Respect.

The adoption of Scrum values is crucial for the success of any Scrum team. They serve as the foundation for the team’s culture, enhancing teamwork, and ensuring a productive and respectful environment. These values support the Scrum pillars of transparency, inspection, and adaptation, by encouraging teams to work closely together, openly share challenges, and continuously seek improvements in their work.

What Are the 5 Scrum Values?

The five Scrum values are pivotal in creating a collaborative and efficient team environment. They are:

Commitment: Team members commit to achieving their common goals and the project’s success. This involves dedication to the work and the team. Courage: Teams have the courage to do the right thing, to work on tough problems, and to address issues and challenges openly. Focus: Focus is on the work of the Sprint and the goals of the Scrum Team. This means prioritizing work and avoiding distractions. Openness: Team members and stakeholders agree to be open about all the work and the challenges with performing the work. This transparency fosters trust and collaboration. Respect: Team members respect each other to be capable and independent people. Mutual respect is essential for fostering an environment where everyone feels valued and empowered.

Incorporating these values into daily practices helps Scrum teams navigate the complexities of project work, ensuring a smooth and adaptive process. By living these values, teams enhance their ability to deliver high-quality products and services efficiently.

Related Terms/Concepts

Scrum Framework: A framework within which people can address complex adaptive problems, while productively and creatively delivering products of the highest possible value.

Scrum Team: Includes the Product Owner, the Scrum Master, and the Development Team, working together to deliver product increments.

Agile: A set of principles for software development under which requirements and solutions evolve through the collaborative effort of self-organizing cross-functional teams.

Conclusion

The five Scrum values of Commitment, Courage, Focus, Openness, and Respect are integral to the functioning of any Scrum team.

They not only guide the behaviors and decisions of individual team members but also strengthen the team as a whole, fostering a culture of collaboration, continuous improvement, and mutual respect.

By embracing these values, Scrum teams can enhance their productivity, adaptability, and overall project success.

Frequently Asked Questions About Scrum Values

How Do Scrum Values Enhance Team Collaboration?

Scrum values enhance team collaboration by promoting a culture of respect, openness, and commitment. These values encourage team members to work closely together, share openly about challenges, and commit to common goals, which leads to more effective and cohesive team dynamics.

Can Scrum Values Be Applied Outside of Agile or Scrum Teams?

Yes, the Scrum values of Commitment, Courage, Focus, Openness, and Respect can be beneficial in any team context, not just Agile or Scrum teams. These values promote behaviors that are conducive to successful teamwork and project management in various environments.