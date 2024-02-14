Browse Topics
Definition: In Scrum, a stakeholder is anyone with an interest in the project’s outcome. This can include clients, customers, team members, and anyone else impacted by the project.
Stakeholders in Scrum are critical components of the project management process. They provide valuable insights, expectations, and feedback, which are essential for the success of the project.
Understanding their role and responsibilities helps in better managing their expectations and contributions.
In the Scrum framework, stakeholders have specific responsibilities that contribute to the project’s success:
Stakeholders in Scrum play a pivotal role in guiding and influencing the project’s direction. Their responsibilities, ranging from providing clear requirements to actively participating in Scrum ceremonies, are essential for aligning the project’s outcomes with their expectations and needs.
Stakeholders influence the Scrum process mainly through their requirements and feedback, which guide the development and prioritization of features in the product backlog.
While stakeholders represent anyone with an interest in the project, the Product Owner is a specific role within the Scrum team responsible for managing the product backlog and representing the stakeholders’ interests in the project.