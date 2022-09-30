👀 Visual Pitch Board Template

When creating a pitch for your product, it helps for it to be as visual as possible. One way of doing this is to put post-its on a wall with ideas. However, in this digital age, you can use project management tools like Taskade to create a pitch board. The advantages of this are keeping an electronic copy of the board, as well as having the ability to collaborate with team members remotely.

This template contains the following sections:

🚀 Product 🤕 Pain (+ Gain) 📦 Product Demo ✨ What’s Unique 🚗 Customer Traction 👨‍💼 Business Model 📊 Investment 🎳 Team 💪 Call to Action and End Statement 👈 Why YOU?

