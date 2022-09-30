Introducing Taskade AI, the first collaborative AI writer.   Live demo   |   Learn more

Visual Pitch Board: Free Startup Remote Fundraising Template. - Create a structure for your product pitch on a visual pitch board.

👀 Visual Pitch Board Template

Create a structure for your product pitch on a visual pitch board.

When creating a pitch for your product, it helps for it to be as visual as possible. One way of doing this is to put post-its on a wall with ideas. However, in this digital age, you can use project management tools like Taskade to create a pitch board. The advantages of this are keeping an electronic copy of the board, as well as having the ability to collaborate with team members remotely.

This template contains the following sections:

  1. 🚀 Product
  2. 🤕 Pain (+ Gain)
  3. 📦 Product Demo
  4. What’s Unique
  5. 🚗 Customer Traction
  6. 👨‍💼 Business Model
  7. 📊 Investment
  8. 🎳 Team
  9. 💪 Call to Action and End Statement
  10. 👈 Why YOU?

Simply copy this project into your workspace and get started!

