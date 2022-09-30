This lightning demo template provides a structured and efficient way to rapidly prototype and test ideas. It’s an ideal tool for solving complex problems and quickly testing solutions.

Design sprints are a powerful tool for problem-solving that many organizations use to develop new products, services, and solutions. One of the essential components of a successful design sprint is the lightning demo—a quick and engaging presentation that showcases existing products or services. This lightning demo template will help you create your own quickly.

What Is Lightning Demo?

A lightning demo is a quick, five-minute presentation that showcases relevant products or services that exist in the market. The goal is to spark inspiration, encourage brainstorming, and come up with new ideas for their own solution. The presenter should focus on highlighting key features of and how the product/service solves a similar problem to the one the team is trying to solve.

A lightning demo is an excellent way to learn about what’s currently on the market, and the format helps keep the presentation concise and to-the-point. It’s important to remember that a lightning demo is not about copying someone else’s solution but rather about learning from existing products and services.

Who Is This Lightning Demo Template For?

Our lightning demo template is perfect for anyone who is running a design sprint and wants to incorporate this essential component into their process. It’s especially useful for managers and designers who are leading the sprint and need a clear and concise way to present existing products and services.

Using our template can help you create a more structured and efficient lightning demo. The template will provide a clear format to follow and make the presentation more engaging and informative for the team. Additionally, if you have team members who are not familiar with the lightning demo concept, this template can serve as an excellent introduction to the process.

How to Get Started Conducting Lightning Demos With This Template?

Familiarize yourself with the template and the various sections that it includes. The template includes sections for the presenter to introduce themselves, provide background information, and present the existing product or service.

By familiarizing yourself with the template, you can ensure that you’re using it effectively and efficiently during the presentation.

Make sure to customize the template to fit your specific needs and the context of the design sprint. Identify the key features of the product or service you want to present. Before the presentation, make sure to research and identify the key features of the product or service that you’re presenting.

This will help you stay focused and provide a clear and concise presentation to the team. Highlight how the product or service solves a similar problem to the one your team is trying to solve. The presentation should focus on how the existing product or service solves a similar problem to the one your team is trying to solve.

By highlighting these similarities, you can spark inspiration and encourage the team to generate new ideas and solutions. Keep the presentation to five minutes or less. To ensure that the presentation is engaging and to-the-point, it’s important to keep it to five minutes or less.

This will help the team stay focused and encourage them to participate actively during the presentation. Use visuals and examples to help illustrate your points. Visual aids and examples can be an excellent way to help illustrate your points during the presentation.

