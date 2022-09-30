Introducing Taskade AI, the first collaborative AI writer.   Live demo   |   Learn more

Product Impact Mapping: Free Startup Design Board Template. Think about the impact your product will have and who it will impact!

💥 Product Impact Mapping Template

Think about the impact your product will have and who it will impact!

From finding out how your product impacts users to who it affects, there are several things to think about when building a product. There are also several decision trees where you will have to decide whether to go with one thing or another. We at Taskade have created a list of things to keep in mind when building a product.

This template contains the following levels of things to think about:

  1. Why Level
  2. 👤 Who Level
  3. 🤔 How Level
  4. 😦 What Level
  5. 🤲 Whether Level

Simply copy this template into your workspace to get started!

