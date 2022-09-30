😊 Meetup Checklist Template

Planning and organizing a meetup is not as simple as it sounds. To get your event running as smoothly as possible, you’ll need to figure out all the logistics, make sure the speakers follow through on their commitments, and keep your audience engaged and interested enough to actually attend the meetup.

To make things easier, this free meetup checklist will help you decide on the event’s format and date, figure out the venue where it’ll be held, find your audience, keep up interest, determine the event’s speakers, keep track of what to do on the day of the meetup, and take care of post-event tasks!

Simply copy this template into your workspace of choice to get started 😇