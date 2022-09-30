Introducing Taskade AI, the first collaborative AI writer.   Live demo   |   Learn more

Take care of all necessary steps before officially opening your hotel! Free Task List Template.

🏨 Hotel Opening Plan & Checklist Template

Take care of all necessary steps before officially opening your hotel.

Make your grand opening go smoothly with our free task list just for you. From basic tasks like getting your rooms ready to more advanced steps like selecting food vendors, this checklist will help you stay organized and focused on the event.

Starting any kind of business is hard work, and opening a hotel is no different. The grand opening for a hotel is a scary, but exciting experience! If you are planning a grand opening for your hotel, use our free task list to take care of all necessary steps before your grand opening!

Simply copy this to your workspace of choice to get started!

Best of luck 🍀

