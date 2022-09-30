Compile speaker & event presentation info before your next event.

Are you preparing to invite a speaker to speak at your event? Or perhaps you’ve already managed to find someone and are looking to prepare for their arrival.

This free event speaker checklist template has everything you need to ensure that you adequately prepare for your guest speaker’s arrival!

List down all the crucial details in this template and keep it handy at all times during the event.

If you’re looking for tips to invite a speaker for your event, we’ve got some for you below.

How to Invite a Speaker for an Event

Inviting a speaker to your event? Here are some key steps to keep in mind:

Determine the event’s purpose and goal. This will help you to identify the type of speaker and topic that are appropriate for the event. Research potential speakers. Make sure you look for potential speakers that fit the nature of your event. Look into their portfolio to ensure that they are a good fit. Contact the speaker. Once you’ve shortlisted a potential speaker, the next step is to contact them to see if they are available and interested in speaking at your event. Negotiate the details. After confirming your speaker’s interest, you’ll have to negotiate the details such as the date, time, location, and any compensation or expenses. Confirm the speaker’s participation. After the details have been negotiated and agreed upon, the final step is to send a contract or agreement that outlines the terms of the engagement.

How to Use This Event Speaker Checklist Template on Taskade

This template has three sections:

👩‍💼 Speaker Bio & Information ℹ️ Event Presentation Information ✅ Action Items / Speaker Event Planner

Use this Event Speaker Checklist Template to successfully host a guest speaker at your event!

Simply copy this template into your workspace of choice to get started! 🚀