🎓 Graduation Party Planning Template

Congrats, grad!

Congratulations, you’ve made it! 🎉

It’s time to celebrate your hard work with a graduation party. Use this free graduation party planning checklist to make sure you take care of all the necessary prep work to throw the best party ever – with as few hiccups as possible!

What Is Included in This Graduation Party Planning Template?

This free graduate party planning template has everything you need to plan your party to perfection. Make sure that you start planning in advance so that you have enough time to prepare for the party.

This template encourages you to plan ahead and lays out the steps you need to take from three months prior to the party, all the way to the event day.

It covers everything from the guest list to the venue and decor, graduation gifts, and more! The best way to use this template is to collaborate with your party planning team via Taskade. Taskade is free to use and helps you get work done smarter.

How To Use This Graduation Party Planning Template in Taskade

  1. Sign in to your Taskade account or sign up for free.
  2. Click “Use Template” below and choose a workspace.
  3. Customize the template and get work done!
