Even the most rewarding projects can get overwhelming when tasks are piling up on your to-do list. If you want to stay on top of things, you need a system to prioritize and keep track of all responsibilities. The Eisenhower Matrix is the perfect tool for the job!

What Is the Eisenhower Matrix?

In the 1950s, Dwight D. Eisenhower, the 34th president of the United States, shared a simple but effective system that helped him prioritize his responsibilities. Author Stephen Covey later crystalized Eisenhower’s method and created a task prioritization matrix.

Take Charge of Your Tasks With the Eisenhower Matrix Template

The Eisenhower Matrix will guide you on what you need to do, when you need to do it, and even if you have to do it at all! The matrix is divided into four quadrants:

Do: Your most urgent and important tasks with clear deadlines. You can add #tags and due dates to make sure that you tackle them as soon as possible.

Schedule: A subset of important but not urgent tasks. These tasks lay the foundation for future projects and contribute to your long-term goals.

Delegate: Lower-level tasks that need to be completed but don’t significantly affect your long-term goals. You can assign them to other team members.

Delete/Don’t Do: Tasks that are neither important nor urgent, like mindful procrastination. They can still bring value, but you need to keep them in check.

How to Use the Eisenhower Matrix Template

When you’re faced with a list of tasks, organize them using the invisible hand of Dwight D. Eisenhower!

President Dwight D. Eisenhower was the genius behind this simple workflow for any and all upcoming tasks. He understood that each day only offers 24 hours to get things done, so he needed a framework to prioritize his daily action steps.

That’s when he came up with the Eisenhower Matrix. The idea behind it is very simple. First, split your tasks into varying levels of urgency. Next, take a look at your tasks and carefully choose whether you want to do them first (Very important), or delegate them for a later time (Not important). By the end of this process, you’ll have a very effective, structured outline of your day and tasks ahead.

Copy this template to your workspace and get started to develop a laser focus on your next big thing!

