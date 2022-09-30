🎱 Eisenhower Matrix Template

Introducing Taskade AI, the first collaborative AI writer. Live demo | Learn more
Use this simple system to stay on track. Develop laser focus on your next big project!
Even the most rewarding projects can get overwhelming when tasks are piling up on your to-do list. If you want to stay on top of things, you need a system to prioritize and keep track of all responsibilities. The Eisenhower Matrix is the perfect tool for the job!
In the 1950s, Dwight D. Eisenhower, the 34th president of the United States, shared a simple but effective system that helped him prioritize his responsibilities. Author Stephen Covey later crystalized Eisenhower’s method and created a task prioritization matrix.
The Eisenhower Matrix will guide you on what you need to do, when you need to do it, and even if you have to do it at all! The matrix is divided into four quadrants:
When you’re faced with a list of tasks, organize them using the invisible hand of Dwight D. Eisenhower!
The famous architect and 5th President of the United States patented this strategy in his military days that not only allows for time management, but also teaches one to prioritize tasks by urgency and importance. Pretty cool, huh? So grab this handy guide as your secret weapon against any diabolical enemies!
President Dwight D. Eisenhower was the genius behind this simple workflow for any and all upcoming tasks. He understood that each day only offers 24 hours to get things done, so he needed a framework to prioritize his daily action steps.
That’s when he came up with the Eisenhower Matrix. The idea behind it is very simple. First, split your tasks into varying levels of urgency. Next, take a look at your tasks and carefully choose whether you want to do them first (Very important), or delegate them for a later time (Not important). By the end of this process, you’ll have a very effective, structured outline of your day and tasks ahead.
