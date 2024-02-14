Product Backlog
Deliverables
Velocity
Burn-Up Chart
Burndown Chart
Iterative Process
Continuous Integration
Continuous Delivery
Lean Management
Project Charter
Project Scope
Kick-Off Meeting
Scope Creep
Project Objectives
Key Performance Indicators (KPIs)
Dependencies
Resource Allocation
Project Manager
Project Timeline
Milestone
Test-driven development (TDD)
MoSCoW Method
SWOT Analysis
RACI Matrix
Release Planning
Project Life Cycle
Browse Topics
Definition: A project manager is a professional responsible for leading the entire project through initiation, planning, execution, control, and completion, ensuring project goals are met.
The role of a project manager is crucial in project management as they act as the point of communication for stakeholders and teams and ensure that the project aligns with business goals.
The responsibilities of a project manager include:
These responsibilities require a project manager to be proactive, resourceful, and adept at multitasking.
Effective project managers typically have a combination of technical and soft skills, such as:
These skills enable project managers to navigate complex project landscapes and deliver successful outcomes.
Taskade supports project managers in various ways:
Taskade is a versatile platform that helps project managers maintain control over all aspects of their projects, from the macro to the micro level.
A great project manager not only manages the project effectively but also inspires and empowers their team, anticipates challenges, communicates transparently, and continuously seeks improvement.
Project managers address underperformance by identifying the reasons behind it, providing feedback and support, and realigning tasks with the team member’s strengths, or providing additional training and resources.
While there are no strict prerequisites to becoming a project manager, individuals should possess or develop relevant skills, gain experience in project environments, and often obtain certifications like PMP or PRINCE2 to be considered for the role.