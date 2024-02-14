Product Backlog
Deliverables
Velocity
Burn-Up Chart
Burndown Chart
Iterative Process
Continuous Integration
Continuous Delivery
Lean Management
Project Charter
Project Scope
Kick-Off Meeting
Scope Creep
Project Objectives
Key Performance Indicators (KPIs)
Dependencies
Resource Allocation
Project Manager
Project Timeline
Milestone
Test-driven development (TDD)
MoSCoW Method
SWOT Analysis
RACI Matrix
Release Planning
Project Life Cycle
Browse Topics
Definition: Continuous Delivery (CD) is a software development approach in project management where code changes are automatically prepared for a release to production.
Continuous Delivery extends the principles of continuous integration by ensuring that after passing automated tests, the code is also ready for deployment.
It enables project managers to oversee a streamlined flow from development to deployment, reducing lead times and increasing deployment frequency.
Continuous Delivery in project management encompasses several practices:
The adoption of Continuous Delivery practices allows project managers to maintain high-quality standards while reducing the time-to-market for new features and updates.
Teams that benefit most from Continuous Delivery are:
Teams with a commitment to quality and a need for efficient processes are ideal candidates for Continuous Delivery.
Taskade can play a pivotal role in managing Continuous Delivery for your next project with its project management capabilities:
By leveraging Taskade, project managers can effectively implement and oversee Continuous Delivery practices, ensuring that projects are delivered with speed and quality.
Continuous Delivery means that every change is ready to be deployed to production, but it may not be deployed immediately, often due to business decisions or release schedules. Continuous Deployment goes one step further by automatically deploying every change that passes the pipeline to production.
In Continuous Delivery, project managers ensure the CD pipeline is correctly set up and maintained, manage the release schedule, coordinate between teams, and help maintain the balance between new feature development and operational stability.
While Continuous Delivery is mainly a software development concept, the principles of streamlining production processes and automating manual tasks can be applied to various types of projects that require recurring delivery of outputs.
On this pageHow Does Continuous Delivery Work in Project Management?What Kind of Teams Should Use Continuous Delivery?Related Terms/ConceptsUtilize Continuous Delivery in Taskade For Your Next ProjectFrequently Asked Questions About Continuous Delivery in Project Management
Back to Project Management