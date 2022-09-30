📙 A Founder’s Guide to the Y Combinator Interview Template

Get ready to ace your upcoming interview with YC!

Y Combinator interviews are hard. You need to get into the top startup accelerator program in Silicon Valley, but you’re worried about your upcoming interview with YC founder Paul Graham and his partners.

We all know that getting into Y Combinator is a huge deal for any startup, but it’s also incredibly difficult to get accepted as an early stage company when you’re competing against thousands of other startups trying to do the same thing.

This guide will help you prepare for your upcoming interview by giving you insider tips on how to answer questions from the most influential investors in Silicon Valley, including how to pitch like a pro and what not to say during an investor meeting.

Get ready to ace your upcoming Y Combinator interview with this free founder’s guide!

The guide is divided into 4 sections:

💡 Get These 3 Things Right ✅ How to Prepare 📖 Specific Interview Tips 💪 Be Confident!

Simply copy this template into your workspace of choice to get started!