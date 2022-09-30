🌱 How to Prepare for YC Interview Template

Introducing Taskade AI, the first collaborative AI writer. Live demo | Learn more
Michael Seibel's top 10 pieces of advice for Y Combinator interview preparation. We've gathered the best information to rock your Y Combinator interview! Free Startup Checklist Template.
Michael Seibel’s top 10 pieces of advice for Y Combinator interview preparation.
We know how stressful this interview can be, so we’ve created this template to help you ace the interview and get into YC! This template includes things like the questions you should expect and how you should construct the flow of your pitch. Simply copy this into your workspace of choice to get started 💯
The time has come! You’ll get the chance to talk to someone from YC and present your Startup. We know how stressful this interview can be, so we’ve created this template to help you ace the interview and get into YC!
This template includes things like the questions you should expect and how you should construct the flow of your pitch.
Simply copy this into your workspace of choice to get started 💯