Michael Seibel's top 10 pieces of advice for Y Combinator interview preparation.

🌱 How to Prepare for YC Interview Template

Michael Seibel’s top 10 pieces of advice for Y Combinator interview preparation.

We know how stressful this interview can be, so we’ve created this template to help you ace the interview and get into YC! This template includes things like the questions you should expect and how you should construct the flow of your pitch. Simply copy this into your workspace of choice to get started 💯

The time has come! You'll get the chance to talk to someone from YC and present your Startup. We know how stressful this interview can be, so we've created this template to help you ace the interview and get into YC!

This template includes things like the questions you should expect and how you should construct the flow of your pitch.

Simply copy this into your workspace of choice to get started 💯

