📆 YC Weekly Planner Template

Schedule your weekly tasks and goals at Y-Combinator and meet your favorite investors! Free team task list template.
You’re going to stay at YC for a whole summer, so make sure you plan each week to get the most out of your experience!
This template contains the following sections:
Use our simple board template to help with your preparation 💪