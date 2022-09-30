Y-Combinator is an American seed money startup accelerator that has helped launch over 2,000 companies, including Stripe, Airbnb, Doordash, and Twitch.

They have even helped fund Taskade! Here’s a list of essential advice for you to consider when building a successful startup.

What Is This YC Advice Template?

Y-Combinator runs two three-month funding cycles per year, during which participating companies receive an investment in exchange for a small equity stake. It is tough to get into YC, with the acceptance rate rumored to be around 1-2% per cycle.

That said, this template contains advice that we’ve found on the YC website (See the references section in the template). We’ve collated them into one simple template so that you can access them and add your own notes to this free and fully customizable template.

Who Is This Y-Combinator Advice Template For?

This Essential Y-Combinator Advice template is useful if you’re working in a startup. If you’re looking for startup advice, YC is one of the best places to get advice from.

Make sure you go through this list and get some useful knowledge for launching your own startup. Good luck!

How to Use This Y-Combinator Advice Template in Taskade