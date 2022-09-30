📝 YC’s Complete List on How Not to Fail Template

Embarking on the journey to create a successful startup can be a daunting thought. We at Taskade would know! During the beginning of our journey, we certainly had some doubts and fears. However, we were able to meet the awesome folks at Y Combinator and after listening to their advice on how to succeed, we progressed to where we are today. A particularly helpful keynote that helped us was Jessica Livingston’s talk during the third annual Female Founders Conference. After watching the video, we put together a checklist of things to do and not to do for your startup to succeed. We also included the video in the template for you to watch, if you are interested.

Copy this template into your workspace and take a look at it whenever you feel discouraged. Make sure to follow these important points and put in hard work – we know you can do it!