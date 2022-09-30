Introducing Taskade AI, the first collaborative AI writer.   Live demo   |   Learn more

Log inSign up
download dots
red circlessolid starsemi circle

Plan and manage your public relations effectively for your startup, company, business. Free checklist template.

📰 PR 101 Checklist Template

Plan and manage your public relations effectively.

Whether you’re a member of a Marketing, Sales, or Engineering Team, your work may eventually involve some form of public relations. After all, your work resulted in success, and people should hear about it! However, we know how overwhelming everything involving PR can seem.

That’s why we’ve gathered the best tips and tricks for you in our Free Template below. Simply add it to your workspace of choice, adapt and apply all the necessary & relevant information to your company, and have fun being in the press!

nine dotsred circles

More Templates

SMART Goals Worksheet
SMART Goals Worksheet
SWOT Analysis
SWOT Analysis
Product Vision Board
Product Vision Board
Mission-to-Metrics Framework
Mission-to-Metrics Framework
PR 101 Checklist
PR 101 Checklist
SaaS CTO Security Checklist
SaaS CTO Security Checklist
Corporate Strategy Plan / Yearly Annual Review
Corporate Strategy Plan / Yearly Annual Review
Product Launch List
Product Launch List
Press Launch Process
Press Launch Process
Client Proposal Checklist
Client Proposal Checklist
Business Framework
Business Framework
Porter’s Five Forces
Porter’s Five Forces
TaskadeAboutPricingPressJobsFAQLegalReviewsCompareHelp CenterCommunity ForumAffiliate PartnersServer StatusIntegrationsSecurityContact
DownloadsAndroidiOSMacMac App StoreWindowsMicrosoft StoreLinux (x86)Linux (ARM)Snap StoreChromeFirefoxEdge
Designed ForRemote WorkTask ManagementEducationOutlinerStartupsDesignersAgenciesMarketersMind MappingVideo ChatNonprofitsDevelopersWriters
TemplatesFeaturedPersonalProject ManagementEducationTask ManagementProduct ManagementRemote WorkMarketingAIMeetingsMind Map
Team ManagementRoadmapStrategyStartupGamingProductionEngineeringOrganizationalDesignResearchMaintenanceY CombinatorHow-TosTrip PlanningMusicPlanning
Blog
Made with ❤️ in San Francisco, US
© 2023 Taskade.