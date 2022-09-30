🤔 Customer Feedback Requests, User Prioritization List Template

Anyone who runs a business knows that sometimes you just need to take a breather. With our free kanban board template, it’s never been easier to stay on top of customer requests and prioritize your time so you’re spending less time in the weeds and more time executing meaningful tasks! You’ll be surprised how easy it is to get back in touch with the customers you’ve neglected as they wait ever patiently for those overdue responses.

The more customers you have, the more feedback requests you’re likely to get, and it can be easy to lose track of them all. Use our free kanban board template to prioritize and keep track of customer requests!

Make sure to use our superpowers to make life easier – #Prioritize using hashtags, and @mention people to assign them.

Simply copy this into your workspace of choice to get started. Best of luck! 🍀