Keeping your customers up to speed on new products and features is a great way to build long-lasting business relationships. This product release notes template will help you draft comprehensive release notes and give your customers the information they expect.

For any product and software, it’s essential to keep your users informed about the progress and updates of your product. Product release notes serve as a valuable communication tool, helping to build trust and transparency with your users. By keeping your users informed about new features and improvements, you can improve the overall user experience and reduce confusion. In addition, release notes provide a record of the changes made to your product, which can help debug and track the progress of your product over time. Make sure to include product release notes as part of your communication strategy to keep your users engaged and up-to-date with your product.

What Is a Product Release Note?

A product release note is a list of new features and product updates. Product release notes can include any changes to the product design, additional features, and bugs fixed.

How to Create Engaging Product Release Notes

From release dates to version number and format for ranking updates and features, use our template to make sure you don’t miss any important details. Here are a few tips & tricks that’ll help you optimize the template and tailor it to your business needs:

Organize and prioritize: Want to bring attention to specific bug fixes or features? Use #tags and highlight text to show your customers the hottest updates.

Add updates to a roadmap: Can’t keep up with all the product releases coming up? Add everything to a Roadmap and see all moving parts in one place.

Make it visual. Nobody likes reading walls of text. Add images, videos, and other visuals to show your customers what you’re working on.

When you have an upcoming product release, it’s important to keep track of all the new features you’ll be releasing for a number of reasons. You’ll want to make sure you have everything ready and running smoothly by the release date, you’ll know which features/functionality you need to test prior to the release, and you can come up with the best way to convey your new features to your customers.

With our free product release notes template, you can do all that and more because you’re able to customize it as you please!

Simply copy this into your workspace of choice to get started.

How to Use the Product Release Notes Template

To get started, sign in to your Taskade account or sign up for free. Open the template link and click on the ➕New Project button. Choose the Workspace where you want to create your product release notes. Customize the notes using Taskade’s editing and formatting features. Finally, click on the Share button next to your profile photo to start collaborating.

