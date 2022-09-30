Improve your product by A/B testing your product and app with the development team!

Tired of making product decisions based on guesswork rather than data? This simple A/B testing template will help you outline your tests and track key metrics in one place.

What Is A/B Testing?

A/B testing is a research methodology that compares multiple versions of a product to determine which option performs better. In the experiment, one group of customers interacts with a “control” version while another uses one of many “variants” of a product.

How A/B Testing Can Help You Improve Your Products

Plan your experiments: Outline your A/B testing plan from start to finish. Set up a list of tasks, identify goals, and document results on the same page.

Add visual assets: Want to track images and videos on your website? Upload those assets directly to the template to keep everything organized.

Collaborate in real-time: Invite team members so they can contribute insights and observations. Discuss test results and keep your team in the know.

How to Use the A/B Testing Template

To get started, sign in to your Taskade account or sign up for free. Open the template link and click on the ➕New Project button. Choose the Workspace where you want to track your A/B experiment. Customize your test using Taskade’s editing and formatting features. Finally, click on the Share button next to your profile photo to start collaborating.

Testing your new features is crucial for your product’s success. Whether you specialize in Product Development, Marketing, or Sales, you can get a myriad of answers out of an A/B Test!

Simply get set-up with a different kind of copy, image, or feature, and introduce it to your audience. Keep track of your changes with Taskade.

