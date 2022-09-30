Introducing Taskade AI, the first collaborative AI writer.   Live demo   |   Learn more

Describe & file bugs to streamline & simplify the process of fixing them. Free Collaborative Startup Engineering Team Product Task List / Checklist Template.

Describe & file bugs to streamline & simplify the process of fixing them.

So you’re testing and/or using your product, and you find a bug. Before submitting a bug report, check out this list to make sure that you follow the right steps for filing an accurate report.

What Is a Bug Report?

A bug report is a document that explains a problem or error in a software product. It is given to the development team so that they can fix the issue.

A good bug report should have a clear and simple description of the problem, instructions for reproducing the issue, a description of the expected behavior and the actual behavior, information about the environment in which the issue occurred (such as the operating system and browser), and any relevant error messages or screenshots.

Who Is This Bug Report Template For?

This free Bug Report Template is useful for you especially when you come across bugs in your product. Keep this template handy so that you follow the best bug-reporting processes.

The more accurate your reporting is, the quicker it will be to squish the problem.

Tips for Bug Reporting With This Template

Before filing a bug report, you’ll want to make sure you’re using the latest version of the product and are able to reproduce the bug—i.e. it’s not just a one-time glitch.

When filing the report, make sure you provide enough details so that the person in charge of fixing it knows what’s actually going on.

Use this checklist to ensure that you’re properly describing and filing bug reports to streamline and simplify the correction process!

How to Use This This Bug Report Template in Taskade

  1. Click “Use Template” to create a project instantly in your workspace.
  2. Click “Save Template” to create a reusable template for you and your team.
  3. Customize your project, make it your own, and get work done!
