Iterate, measure, test, and improve your product using this team checklist. Learn how to measure, test, and improve your product for free.

According to YC’s Michael Seibel, “product development is at the heart of your day-to-day work.” Still not quite there? This template will help you make sure that you and your team are on the same page when it comes to the future of your product.

What Is a Product Development Cycle Checklist?

A product development cycle checklist helps you measure, test, and iterate your design to improve the final version of your product. It also makes it easier to take notes and track suggestions and observations that will let you quickly redesign your product.

Iterate With the Product Development Cycle Template

Use this product development cycle template as your single source of truth. Here are a few tips & tricks that will help you make the most of this document:

Collaborate: Share this template with your team and encourage them to add their own suggestions. You can even start a video conference without leaving the page.

Add context: Want to add some visuals for reference? You can easily upload images, videos, or other file types to add context to the product development cycle.

Mark your progress: Check off the updates or features that have already been deployed or are no longer relevant and watch the progress bar fill up!

How to Use the Product Development Cycle Template

To get started, sign in to your Taskade account or sign up for free. Open the template link and click on the ➕New Project button. Choose the Workspace where you want to create your product development checklist. Customize the checklist using Taskade’s editing and formatting features. Finally, click on the Share button next to your profile photo to start collaborating.

In many cases, Product Development is at the heart of your day-to-day work.

Michael Seibel, CEO, and Partner at Y-Combinator (psst—if you’re interested in joining YC, be sure to check out our preparation templates!), wrote an interesting piece about this very topic, which you can read here (https://www.michaelseibel.com/blog/product-development-cycle-fundamentals).

But how do you keep track of everything? How do you actually make your products better? We have an idea! Use our Free Template to help you rapidly iterate, measure, test, and improve your product while fully engaging your team.

Simply copy the template below into your workspace of choice to get started!

Create a Product Development Cycle Template with Taskade