Collect user feedback to utilize for further product development with this free customizable user feedback template. Get the best and most valuable insights from your user research interviews.

No amount of testing can replace actual user experience. You can learn a lot when you ask your clients what they like and don’t like about your product. But interviewing users isn’t that easy.

You need to set a system for gathering and analyzing user feedback and translating it into actual fixes or improvements. Only then can you truly make the most of user feedback and make your clients happy. Our template will help you streamline this process.

What Is User Research Feedback?

User research feedback includes qualitative and quantitative data collected from users of your product or service. By conducting interviews or surveys, you get a sense of your users’ likes, dislikes, first impressions, potential challenges, and recommendations.

User research can help you improve your product and identify opportunities for innovation. Understanding what your clients expect will also help you create more products that add value to peoples’ lives. And that’s the best recipe for product success.

Gather Insights With This User Research Feedback Template

Improve the way you gather user feedback, structure your interviews, and identify actionable items with this tool. Here are a few other things you can do:

Organize your notes: You can add different types of lists for questions, observations, and action items. Choose between checkboxes, bullets, numbers, and paragraphs.

Track action items: Have you addressed some of your users’ concerns? Check off the items you have completed and keep the remaining workload in focus.

Share feedback: Share this template with your team to collaborate in real-time. Let your teammates see the results of user interviews and discuss details as needed.

How to Use the User Research Feedback Template

To get started, sign in to your Taskade account or sign up for free. Open the template link and click on the ➕New Project button. Choose the Workspace where you want to create your feedback page. Customize the feedback page using Taskade’s editing and formatting features. Finally, click on the Share button next to your profile photo to start collaborating.

User Feedback is one of the best mechanisms for growing your product. By conducting User Research Interviews, you can obtain real feedback from actual users to understand how they use your product and identify areas in which you can improve.

We’ve created a template that simplifies the interview for you and makes the note-taking process easier. Once the interview is over, you can add action steps, mention your engineers or marketers, and get started immediately.

Simply copy the template below and add it to your workspace of choice.

Create a User Research Feedback Template with Taskade