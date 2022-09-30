Introducing Taskade AI, the first collaborative AI writer.   Live demo   |   Learn more

Create & run A/B tests with users! Free Collaborative Team Experiment Task List / Checklist / Guide Template.

📊 How to Conduct A/B Testing Template

Create & run A/B tests with users.

Sometimes the only way to know which version of a design is more compelling is to put them head-to-head. That’s where A/B testing comes in—a user experience methodology that consists of a randomized experiment that compares two variants, A and B. The goal of an A/B test is not to find out which variant is better, but to find out if one has a statistically significant advantage over the other.

A/B testing, also known as split testing or bucket testing, is a user experience research methodology that consists of a randomized experiment with two variants, A and B. It is used to compare two versions of a web page or application against one another to determine which one performs better.

Use this free collaborative task list template to create and run A/B tests! Simply copy it to your workspace of choice to get started 💪

