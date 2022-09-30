Introducing Taskade AI, the first collaborative AI writer.   Live demo   |   Learn more

Log inSign up
download dots
red circlessolid starsemi circle

Plan out your annual corporate strategy! Free Yearly Annual Collaborative Company Organizational Corporate Team Strategy Planning Task List / Checklist Template.

🦄 Corporate Strategy Plan / Yearly Annual Review Template

Plan out your annual corporate strategy.

“Success is where preparation and opportunity meet” – Bobby Unser

Planning a corporate strategy with your team uninterrupted by the stress of real life articles coming out is hard. That’s why we’ve created this free annual review plan that you can do on your own, or even better get together with teammates to create. They will help you and your organization down the road in the event of unexpected surprises!

In order for your company to succeed and/or continue its successful trajectory, you need to plan ahead of time. With this free organizational team task list, you can easily plan out your annual corporate strategy!

Account for:

  1. 👀 Our Vision
  2. 💪 Company Mission
  3. 🧠 Business Objectives / Goals
  4. 🔑 Key Strategies
  5. 🎯 Major Goals
  6. 🏢 Programs

Simply copy this template into your workspace of choice to get started!

nine dotsred circles

More Templates

SMART Goals Worksheet
SMART Goals Worksheet
SWOT Analysis
SWOT Analysis
Product Vision Board
Product Vision Board
Mission-to-Metrics Framework
Mission-to-Metrics Framework
PR 101 Checklist
PR 101 Checklist
SaaS CTO Security Checklist
SaaS CTO Security Checklist
Corporate Strategy Plan / Yearly Annual Review
Corporate Strategy Plan / Yearly Annual Review
Product Launch List
Product Launch List
Press Launch Process
Press Launch Process
Client Proposal Checklist
Client Proposal Checklist
Business Framework
Business Framework
Porter’s Five Forces
Porter’s Five Forces
TaskadeAboutPricingPressJobsFAQLegalReviewsCompareHelp CenterCommunity ForumAffiliate PartnersServer StatusIntegrationsSecurityContact
DownloadsAndroidiOSMacMac App StoreWindowsMicrosoft StoreLinux (x86)Linux (ARM)Snap StoreChromeFirefoxEdge
Designed ForRemote WorkTask ManagementEducationOutlinerStartupsDesignersAgenciesMarketersMind MappingVideo ChatNonprofitsDevelopersWriters
TemplatesFeaturedPersonalProject ManagementEducationTask ManagementProduct ManagementRemote WorkMarketingAIMeetingsMind Map
Team ManagementRoadmapStrategyStartupGamingProductionEngineeringOrganizationalDesignResearchMaintenanceY CombinatorHow-TosTrip PlanningMusicPlanning
Blog
Made with ❤️ in San Francisco, US
© 2023 Taskade.