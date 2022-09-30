Introducing Taskade AI, the first collaborative AI writer.   Live demo   |   Learn more

Log inSign up
download dots
red circlessolid starsemi circle

Our weekly template is designed to help you plan out your social media posts. This includes every tool you need to schedule engaging content for each platform.

📆 This Week’s Social Media Posts Template

Plan out your social media posts for the week! This template is designed to help you plan out your social media posts. This includes all you need to schedule engaging content for each platform.

Plan out your social media posts for the week with this free collaborative kanban board template! #Prioritize using hashtags and @mention your teammates to organize tasks and ensure that everyone is on the same page 📑

Simply copy this template into your workspace of choice to get started. Don’t forget to invite your team members! 🤝

nine dotsred circles

More Templates

Marketing Plan
Marketing Plan
SEO Audit Checklist
SEO Audit Checklist
Content Marketing Workflow
Content Marketing Workflow
Content Strategy Checklist
Content Strategy Checklist
Sales Process Workflow
Sales Process Workflow
Product Hunt Checklist
Product Hunt Checklist
Virtual Assistant Checklist
Virtual Assistant Checklist
This Week’s Social Media Posts
This Week’s Social Media Posts
Marketing Meeting Agenda
Marketing Meeting Agenda
Marketing Team Plan & Objectives
Marketing Team Plan & Objectives
PR Agency Team Activity Tracker
PR Agency Team Activity Tracker
How to Promote Your Startup
How to Promote Your Startup
TaskadeAboutPricingPressJobsFAQLegalReviewsCompareHelp CenterCommunity ForumAffiliate PartnersServer StatusIntegrationsSecurityContact
DownloadsAndroidiOSMacMac App StoreWindowsMicrosoft StoreLinux (x86)Linux (ARM)Snap StoreChromeFirefoxEdge
Designed ForRemote WorkTask ManagementEducationOutlinerStartupsDesignersAgenciesMarketersMind MappingVideo ChatNonprofitsDevelopersWriters
TemplatesFeaturedPersonalProject ManagementEducationTask ManagementProduct ManagementRemote WorkMarketingAIMeetingsMind Map
Team ManagementRoadmapStrategyStartupGamingProductionEngineeringOrganizationalDesignResearchMaintenanceY CombinatorHow-TosTrip PlanningMusicPlanning
Blog
Made with ❤️ in San Francisco, US
© 2023 Taskade.