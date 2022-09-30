🌊 Content Marketing Workflow Template

Your content marketing workflow is about to get just a little bit easier! This free task list template helps you determine what, when, and how much of each type of content to create—and keep up with. It also includes inspirational quotes from successful business leaders throughout history who have used the same process in their careers as entrepreneurs.

Set up your content marketing workflow with this free task list template!

Identify the Tasks Identify the Timeframes Assign Responsibility to Oversee the Workflow

Simply copy this template into your workspace of choice to get started 🏄‍♂️

Content Marketing is a powerful tool that can help you build and grow your business if done correctly. It takes time, effort, creativity and dedication to produce thoughtful, engaging content on a regular basis. In order for you to create productive content pieces that people will want to read and share, here are some tips for the perfect content marketing workflow:

Identify the tasks

Start by coming up with a content plan. What are you trying to achieve with your content? What topics will you cover? Who is your audience? Once you have a goal in mind, it will be easier to come up with relevant topics and create a content calendar.

Identify the timeframes

Now that you have an idea of what content you want to produce, it’s important to think about the timeframes involved. How often can you realistically create new content? Can you produce 1 blog post per week, or do you need to publish 2-3 times a month? Keep in mind that quality should always be your top priority, so don’t overcommit and end up sacrificing quality.

Create a content schedule

Once you know what you’re producing and when, it’s time to create a content schedule. This will help you keep track of your progress and ensure that you are staying on track. It can be helpful to map out the topics you want to cover each week/month, and then fill in the actual content as you go.

You can build the content schedule right here in Taskade.

Execute the plan

Now it’s time to start creating your content. This is where the rubber meets the road, so make sure you are prepared. If you have a clear plan and schedule, it will be easier to stay focused and on track. Make sure to set aside enough time to create high-quality content, and don’t be afraid to ask for help if you need it.

Publish and promote

After your content is created, it’s time to hit publish and start promoting your work. Share your content on social media, email it to your list, and reach out to influencers in your niche. The more people you can get to see your content, the better.

There you have it – a basic guide to creating a successful content marketing workflow. Follow these tips and utilize our free content marketing workflow template of your dreams. You’ll be on your way to producing high-quality content that engages your audience and helps grow your business.