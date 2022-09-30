Introducing Taskade AI, the first collaborative AI writer. Live demo | Learn more
Keep your website at the top of Google search results! This simple and customizable SEO audit checklist template can be used to build anything from a simple audit process to a full, professional audit and deep dive on websites.
Keep your website at the top of Google search results! This simple and customizable SEO audit checklist template can be used to build anything from a simple audit process to a full, professional audit and deep dive on websites.
Wondering how to make your website stand out? You can have the prettiest page around, but nobody will find it without proper search engine optimization (SEO). This SEO audit checklist template will help you put your website right in front of your target audience.
Search Engine Optimization is the process of improving a website’s visibility in search engines to increase traffic to the site. This involves creating quality content, using a relevant keyword, including internal and external links, optimizing headers (H1, H2, H3, etc.), and various other strategies.
The two most popular tools for tracking optimization results are Google Analytics and Google Search Console. Both help website owners and SEO specialists ensure proper indexing of web pages and track the results of SEO efforts.
Failing to apply SEO best practices may lead to incorrect indexing of your page, keyword cannibalization, and many other problems that will decrease its visibility and the number of searches it can show up on.
Conducting an SEO audit process on your website will show you what you can do to make it rank higher in search engines and attract people who might be interested in the products, services, and content you’re offering.
This checklist includes everything you need to know to run successful technical SEO audits and increase your chance of appearing in Google searches.
But that’s not all. The template packs a bunch of cool features that’ll make the SEO audit even better. You can add #tags, upload images, and even add due dates to stay on track