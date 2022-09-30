Keep your website at the top of Google search results! This simple and customizable SEO audit checklist template can be used to build anything from a simple audit process to a full, professional audit and deep dive on websites.

What Is an SEO Audit?

Search Engine Optimization is the process of improving a website’s visibility in search engines to increase traffic to the site. This involves creating quality content, using a relevant keyword, including internal and external links, optimizing headers (H1, H2, H3, etc.), and various other strategies.

The two most popular tools for tracking optimization results are Google Analytics and Google Search Console. Both help website owners and SEO specialists ensure proper indexing of web pages and track the results of SEO efforts.

Failing to apply SEO best practices may lead to incorrect indexing of your page, keyword cannibalization, and many other problems that will decrease its visibility and the number of searches it can show up on.

Conducting an SEO audit process on your website will show you what you can do to make it rank higher in search engines and attract people who might be interested in the products, services, and content you’re offering.

Boost Website Traffic With the SEO Audit Checklist Template

This checklist includes everything you need to know to run successful technical SEO audits and increase your chance of appearing in Google searches.

Track rankings: Check how your keywords rank in search engines.

Audit content: Tailor content to your target audience.

Audit internal links: Make your content easy to navigate.

Audit external links: Link to other relevant websites.

Improve relevance: Review and optimize page titles and meta descriptions

Check page speed: Improve page loading speed.

Monitor: Check your website’s indexing status.

Build a scaffolding: Ensure proper internal linking.

Code: Use clean HTML code, e.g. relevant title tags and meta descriptions.

Pick your tools: Start with Google Search Console and Google Analytics.

Improve mobile usability: Improve the user experience on mobile devices.

Make it responsive: Optimize your content for different devices.

Clean up: Remove duplicate content and improve headers.

Track results: See how/if your rankings improve after the audit.

