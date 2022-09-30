Use this free, online template to figure out what content you should plan and roll out to your users!

Ever been overwhelmed with trying to manage the details of your content? That’s why we created this checklist, a smooth overview of our tried-and-true process for getting broadcast-quality content into your hands. With detailed tips for planning and developing, you’ll be ready to tackle that backlog in no time!

It is important for companies to roll out quality content to both onboard users and retain current users. But what kind of content do you make for the best results, and how do you approach this problem?

Well, worry no longer! We have created a smooth process flow of brainstorming and analysis so that you can create the best content for your users.

This template has the following workflow (make sure to check things off as you finish each task!):

🎯 Know Your Target Market 🌱 Unearth Your Goals 🔢 Take an Inventory 💭 Get to Planning It 📁 Document It All 🚀 Blast Off & Promote 📏 Measure Your Landings ✅ (optional) Use an SEO Audit Checklist

How To Use This Template in Taskade