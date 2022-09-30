Optimize your site to generate more revenue with this conversion checklist. Generate as much revenue & as many leads as possible.

What Is a Conversion Checklist?

A conversion checklist is a list of steps you must take to optimize your website and help visitors convert to customers. Our template includes key areas you should focus on, including copy, design, headlines, hero section, forms, videos, and performance.

Track industry trends: Want to try a different design pattern or test a new brand voice? Embed interesting pages directly in the template and add notes/comments.

Collaborate with your team: Share the checklist with your copywriters, web developers, or the sales team and delegate tasks with @mention.

Add visuals. Do your research and hunt for inspiration. Upload videos, images, and other visuals to set a new, exciting direction for your new website.

There are ten parts:

🧠 Strategic 📑 Copy 🎨 Design 👓 Headline 🦸 Hero Section 🙏 Trust 📝 Forms 🎥 Videos 🏃‍♂️ Performance 📮 Ads

How to Use the Conversion Checklist Template

To get started, sign in to your Taskade account or sign up for free. Open the template link and click on the ➕New Project button. Choose the Workspace where you want to create your conversion checklist. Customize the conversion checklist using Taskade’s editing and formatting features. Finally, click on the Share button next to your profile photo to start collaborating.

