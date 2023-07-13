📣 AI Influencer Brief Template

Get the most of your influencer marketing campaigns with this influencer brief template. Streamline communication, ensure brand alignment, and foster authentic content creation.

Building authentic relationships with audiences is more than a strategy — it’s an art form. As pioneers in your field, you understand that influencers can be powerful storytellers for your brand. But how do you equip them with the right narrative? This influencer brief template will help you get started.

What Is an Influencer Brief?

This template acts as your brand’s ambassador. It conveys your values, mission, and unique selling points, giving influencers a clear perspective. It’s about guiding without confining, offering insights while leaving room for creativity. It’s a guidebook, waiting to be filled with tales that align with your brand.

This influencer brief template is the bridge that spans the gap between your brand’s vision and an influencer’s unique flair. It’s the canvas that, when painted upon, sparks campaigns that not only reach but also deeply resonate with audiences. With it, influencers can seamlessly intertwine their narratives with your brand’s, creating content that’s impactful and genuine.

Who Is This Influencer Brief Template For?

Whether you’re a solo entrepreneur, an established brand, or somewhere in between, this template is designed to be your go-to. Here’s when it works best:

Brands & Companies : Both startups and established businesses can use this to make sure influencers are on the same page with brand values. It’s all about speaking with one voice, no matter how big the campaign.

: Both startups and established businesses can use this to make sure influencers are on the same page with brand values. It’s all about speaking with one voice, no matter how big the campaign. Marketing & PR Agencies : Juggling multiple clients? This template is your lifeline. It ensures a streamlined process for every influencer.

: Juggling multiple clients? This template is your lifeline. It ensures a streamlined process for every influencer. Solo Entrepreneurs & Personal Brands : Make sure your personal brand shines through, even when you’re working with influencers from all walks of life. This template will help you maintain that unique touch.

: Make sure your personal brand shines through, even when you’re working with influencers from all walks of life. This template will help you maintain that unique touch. Event Organizers : Got an event coming up? Guide influencers to capture its vibe perfectly, ensuring they promote it just the way you envisioned.

: Got an event coming up? Guide influencers to capture its vibe perfectly, ensuring they promote it just the way you envisioned. Non-Profit Organizations: Pushing for a cause is crucial. Use this template to help influencers stay true to your mission, amplifying your message.

How to Get Started Briefing Influencers With This Template

First things first, get comfortable with the layout and sections of the template. Recognize the key components where you need to input specific brand details, goals, and desired outcomes. An intimate understanding of the template will ensure that you convey clear and concise instructions to influencers.



Dive deep into your brand’s mission, vision, and unique selling points. The more you can communicate about what makes your brand tick, the better influencers can align with your ethos. Authenticity is key, so providing a comprehensive brand background helps influencers create content that resonates.



While influencers are creative individuals, it’s essential to set clear boundaries and expectations. Define the type of content you’re looking for, be it blog posts, Instagram stories, TikTok videos, or more. Specify any key messages, CTAs, or products you want highlighted. Finally, ensure there’s room for their unique touch. Balance guidance with creative freedom for the best results.

How to Use This Influencer Brief Template in Taskade