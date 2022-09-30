Email marketing remains one of the most effective ways to reach people, keeping your customers engaged and informed. This template will help you to generate ideas and a plan for growing your email list.

You’re in charge of getting your message out there to potential customers. Which means you have one goal: getting them onto the path to purchasing! But sometimes, especially when starting from scratch, sales are not so easy. You could spend thousands on big ads but why waste that money when you can get people for free?

That’s where Grow Your Email List comes in handy! Here, you’ll find a checklist with all the steps laid out to help set up and grow an email list – step by step. From writing emails that pique interest to adding subscribers via social media campaigns; this checklist has it all!

Get started with building and growing an email list from scratch with this free growth checklist!

This template has three sections:

🏗 Build an Email List from Scratch ✅ Advantages of Creating an Email List 🛠 Tools to Help You Grow

Simply copy this into your workspace of choice 💪

Email marketing is one of the best ways to reach customers and keep them updated on your latest products and services. Building an email list from scratch can be challenging, but there are ways to build your email list fast.

This grow your email list template will help you to collect ideas you want to use to grow your subscriber base.

Tips for building your email list

Create an offer

Entice people to sign up for your email list by offering them something they can’t refuse. This could be a free ebook, a discount on their first purchase, or access to exclusive content. Make sure your offer is valuable and relevant to your target audience.

Create a landing page

Your landing page is the key to getting people to sign up for your email list. Make sure it’s clear what you’re offering and how people can sign up. Use attractive visuals and persuasive copy to convince people to subscribe.

Include a sign-up form on your website

Make sure you include a sign-up form on your website so that people can easily subscribe to your email list. Use an eye-catching design and place the form in a prominent location on your page.

Promote your email list

Promote your email list on social media, in your blog posts, and on your website. Let people know what you’re offering and how they can sign up.

Make it easy to unsubscribe

Include an unsubscribe link in all of your email marketing messages so that people can easily opt out if they no longer want to receive emails from you. This will help keep your email list clean and organized.

Use pop-ups

Use pop-ups on your website to encourage people to sign up for your email list. Make sure the pop-ups are relevant and targeted to your audience.

Ask customers for their email addresses when they make a purchase

They already like you enough to purchase from you. Now is the time to ask them to signup to your email list.

Create a contest or giveaway

People love free stuff. Host a contest or giveaway and require an email address to enter. This is a great way to get people to sign up for your email list.

Get building

Building an email list from scratch can be challenging, but there are ways to build your email list fast. By using these tips, you can create a system that will allow you to stay in touch with your customers and keep them updated on your latest products and services.