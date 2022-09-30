Introducing Taskade AI, the first collaborative AI writer. Live demo | Learn more
Take better notes and remember everything with this free Cornell note-taking method template.
The Cornell note-taking method is a powerful strategy that will help you take better notes and remember everything.
The Cornell method is a note-taking system created by Walter Pauk, an education professor at Cornell University. It’s based on the premise that note-takers should actively process and synthesize notes instead of copying information verbatim. Here’s everything you need to know.
In its traditional form, the Cornell method involves dividing a piece of paper into four sections—a wide note-taking area, a smaller section at the bottom for summarizing page contents, and a vertical area for recording questions.
Here’s how to take notes using the Cornell method:
When you’re done, revisit your notes again and summarize the main points in the smaller area at the bottom of the page. This will help you identify the most important information and to condense it into a more manageable form.