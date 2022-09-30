The Cornell note-taking method is a powerful strategy that will help you take better notes and remember everything.

What is the Cornell Note-Taking Method?

The Cornell method is a note-taking system created by Walter Pauk, an education professor at Cornell University. It’s based on the premise that note-takers should actively process and synthesize notes instead of copying information verbatim. Here’s everything you need to know.

How to Get Started Using This Cornell Notes Template

In its traditional form, the Cornell method involves dividing a piece of paper into four sections—a wide note-taking area, a smaller section at the bottom for summarizing page contents, and a vertical area for recording questions.

Here’s how to take notes using the Cornell method:

Start learning about a subject you’re interested in. Take notes in the main area of the page. As you take notes, pay attention to key ideas and concepts. Revisit your notes within 24 hours and add guiding questions on the left.

When you’re done, revisit your notes again and summarize the main points in the smaller area at the bottom of the page. This will help you identify the most important information and to condense it into a more manageable form.

How To Use This Cornell Notes Template in Taskade