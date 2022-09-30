When it comes to college applications, the process can seem daunting. But by using a college application tracker, you can make the process much easier.

A college application tracker is also a great way to stay organized. This free and customizable college application tracker template will help you to get started.

What is a College Application Tracker?

A college application tracker is a tool that can help you stay organized and on top of important deadlines, required documents, and the status of your college applications. It allows you to keep track of all the colleges you plan to apply to and gather all the necessary information such as application deadlines, required documents, and contact information for each college.

Additionally, it can help you set up a calendar or schedule to keep track of important dates and deadlines, create a log-in and password for each college application portal, and keep track of the status of your application, including submitted application materials, completed interviews, and admissions decisions.

It can also remind you of important deadlines and tasks that need to be completed.

Overall, a college application tracker can be a valuable tool to help make the college application process less overwhelming and more manageable.

How Long Do College Applications Take to Review?

It depends. Some colleges and universities only take one month to review applications, while others take almost half a year. It is important that you find out how long it takes for the college or university to review student applications before applying so that you can be sure your application will be reviewed in time.

Who is This College Application Tracker Template For?

As a high school student, you and your family will benefit from using a college application tracker during the process of applying to colleges. This free template will help you stay organized and on top of important deadlines, required documents, and the status of your applications.

Additionally, if you are applying to multiple colleges, this tracker will allow you to keep track of the different application requirements and deadlines for each school.

This can make the application process less stressful and more streamlined for you.

What Are Some Tips For Tracking College Applications With This Template?

Here are some tips for tracking your college applications with this free template:

Make a list of all the colleges you plan to apply to and gather all the necessary information, such as application deadlines, required documents, and contact information for each college.

Set up a calendar or schedule to keep track of important dates and deadlines.

Create a log-in and password for each college application portal, and keep the login information in a secure place.

Use the tracker to track the status of your application, including submitted application materials, completed interviews, and admissions decisions.

Use the tracker to remind yourself of important deadlines and tasks that need to be completed.

Use the tracker to keep track of your application fee payments and to ensure that all the required documents are submitted before the deadlines.

Use the tracker to communicate with college admissions staff and to track the status of your application.

Keep all the records of your application in the tracker such as your resume, transcript, test scores, essays and letters of recommendation.

Use the tracker to track your scholarship application status and deadlines.

How To Use This College Application Tracker Template in Taskade