If you want potential new users to become loyal customers of your app, you’ll need to have a seamless, user-friendly signup process. Require too much from customers, and they’ll probably ditch your app for someone else’s. Require too little, and you’ll miss out on a lot of potentially useful information.

Use this free mobile UI checklist when designing your sign-up process to make it as smooth and seamless as possible! Simply copy it to your workspace of choice to get started 🙌