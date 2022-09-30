Introducing Taskade AI, the first collaborative AI writer.   Live demo   |   Learn more

Keep track of current, future, and completed UX-related tasks! Free Kanban Board Template.

🦄 Interface Design Research (UX) Checklist Template

Keep track of current, future, and completed UX-related tasks.

Use this free kanban board style checklist to keep track of your interface design research and UX-related tasks! Taskade helps you manage projects from ideation to completion.

Organize and prioritize using #hashtags, and @mention people to organize tasks. Stay on top of everything in your backlog, all the tasks on which you and your team are currently working, and which ones you’ve already completed ✅

Create team workflows for your remote team based on your needs. Simply copy this into your workspace of choice to get started!

