Generate an empathetic apology email to [First Name], who I last spoke to on [Last Interaction] for a delay. Begin by expressing sincere apologies for the inconvenience caused by the delay. Acknowledge the impact it may have had on [First Name]'s experience. Provide a brief explanation for the delay without making excuses. Assure them of our commitment to improving and delivering better service. Offer a resolution or compensation if applicable. Close the email with a genuine and empathetic tone, inviting [First Name] to reach out with any further concerns.