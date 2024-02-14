Generate a series of content pieces for [Real Estate Agency Name] aimed at nurturing leads through the sales funnel. This content should address the needs and questions of leads at different stages of their buying or selling journey. Topics might include market trends, home improvement tips for sellers, and buying guides for first-time buyers. Emphasize the importance of personalization and timely delivery through automated email sequences or social media channels. Provide best practices for measuring content effectiveness, such as open rates, click-through rates, and conversion rates.