Establish a lead scoring system for [Real Estate Agency Name] to prioritize leads based on their likelihood to convert into sales. Identify key indicators of lead quality, such as engagement level with the agency’s content, website behavior, and responsiveness to communication. Provide a framework for assigning scores to different actions or attributes, creating a clear method for ranking leads. Suggest how to integrate this scoring system into the agency’s CRM to automate the process and enable more focused follow-up strategies.