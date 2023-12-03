Design a weekly or monthly reflection routine to help me assess my progress, identify areas of improvement, and realign my priorities for maximum productivity in my [Work/Personal] goals. Begin by defining the objectives of the reflection routine and the specific goals you want to focus on. Create a step-by-step process that includes reviewing accomplishments, analyzing challenges, setting new objectives, and creating actionable plans. Specify the tools or templates to use, such as journals, spreadsheets, or apps. Provide guidance on scheduling and sticking to the routine for consistent self-assessment and improvement.