Develop a Facebook ad that capitalizes on influencer social proof to endorse our [Product/Service]. Choose a pertinent influencer who has given our product or service a positive review or endorsement. Draft ad copy that spotlights the influencer's backing, quoted testimony, or visual content exhibiting the influencer with the product. Focus on the key advantages and selling points of our [Product/Service]. Incorporate a confident 'Shop Now' or 'Learn More' call to action. Employ compelling language and precise audience targeting for maximal effect.