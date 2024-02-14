Enhance the SEO strategy for [Agency Name] to improve online visibility and attract more qualified traffic to the agency’s website. Conduct an SEO audit to identify areas for improvement, including website structure, content, keywords, and backlink profile. Research and select targeted keywords relevant to the agency’s services and target audience. Optimize website content, meta tags, and images for search engines. Develop a content creation plan to regularly publish high-quality, SEO-friendly articles and blog posts. Monitor SEO performance using analytics tools, adjusting the strategy as needed based on results.