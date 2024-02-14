Create an ROI report for [Agency Name]’s marketing campaigns to demonstrate their effectiveness to stakeholders. Gather data on campaign costs, reach, engagement, and conversion rates. Calculate the return on investment (ROI) by comparing the revenue generated from the campaigns against the costs. Analyze the data to identify high-performing campaigns and those that did not meet expectations. Provide recommendations for future marketing strategies based on the findings. Present the report in a clear, concise, and visually engaging format to facilitate easy understanding and decision-making.