Plan your trip to the underwater Serengeti / scuba divers' paradise! Free Collaborative Team Travel Template.

🇵🇼 Palau Itinerary Template

Plan your trip to the underwater Serengeti.

Welcome to scuba divers’ paradise! 🥽

The Republic of Palau is an archipelago of ~200 limestone and volcanic islands, blanketed in emerald forest & surrounded by a beautiful turquoise lagoon 😌 It is dubbed ‘the underwater Serengeti’ due to its world-class dive sites and incredibly diverse marine life.

So, what are you waiting for? Start planning your trip to Palau today! 🇵🇼

Simply copy this template into your workspace of choice to get started.

